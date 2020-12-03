We are entering new post-conflict stage of reconstruction, rehabilitation - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan gave a speech at the 27th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"At the outset, I would like to congratulate H.E. Mr. Edi Rama, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania for the excellent organization of the 27th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council. I also wish every success to our distinguished colleague, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden H. E. Mrs. Ann Linde, as the incoming OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

In my capacity representing the Chairman-in-Office of the Turkic Council, I would like to express our gratitude to the Albanian Chairmanship for inviting the Cooperation Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking States to the Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, as guests. We firmly believe that their active participation in the work of the OSCE will contribute to the attainment of common goals shared by these organizations.

Dear colleagues,

This year we commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and the 30th anniversary of the Charter of Paris for a New Europe, which form a common foundation of security for all participating States. The principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and reconfirmed in the Charter of Paris, in particular those related to sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and inviolability of frontiers, remain valid as ever before and form the basis for our relations.

Non-compliance with international law and with OSCE principles lie behind the immediate causes of violent conflicts, which continue to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. On this solemn occasion, the participating States must reaffirm their commitment to ensuring unconditional respect for, and implementation of, the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, without any exception, double standards, geographic, or any other preferences.

The trilateral statement signed on 10 November 2020 between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia has created a ground for putting an end to the almost three-decades-long armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to inform the Ministerial Council that the implementation of this agreement ensured the cessation of all military activities and the return of the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachyn districts to Azerbaijan.

The 10 November Statement also contains an important provision related to the return of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to their homes under the supervision of the UNHCR.

The agreement also envisages the removal of obstacles to all economic and transport links in the region and guarantees for the safe movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo between Armenia and Azerbaijan in both directions, including the connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Under the trilateral statement, the Joint Monitoring Center of the Russian Federation and Turkey will be established to monitor the implementation of agreements by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

I would like to thank the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey for their respective contributions to make this agreement a reality. These neighboring states play an important role as guarantors of the above-mentioned agreement, implementation of which will ensure long-overdue peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

Sustaining peace, rehabilitation, and reconstruction activities, providing humanitarian assistance to those in need, including returning IDPs and refugees, should be an absolute priority. To this end, Azerbaijan is ready to work with relevant international partners, including ICRC, UNHCR, and other UN agencies as well as individual States, which are willing to contribute to peace and stability in the region, in full compliance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on humanitarian assistance of 1991.

Azerbaijan is resolute to re-integrate its citizens of Armenian origin residing in the territories of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan into its political, social, economic space, guaranteeing the same rights and freedoms with all the citizens of Azerbaijan regardless of their ethnic, religious affiliation on an equal and non-discriminatory basis. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan provides a solid legal framework in this regard.

Peaceful co-existence of Azerbaijani and Armenian residents of the conflict-affected territories based on respect to each other’s security, ethnic and religious identity within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must and shall be finally ensured.

We are entering a new post-conflict stage, a stage of reconstruction and rehabilitation, a stage of restoration of peaceful co-existence. New opportunities for development and cooperation are emerging. We call upon our colleagues and partners to assess and take advantage of the new promising realities." Bayramov said.