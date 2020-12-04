During last 2 years, Armenia deliberately destroyed negotiation process - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

During the last 2 years, Armenia deliberately destroyed the negotiation process [on settlement of Karabakh conflict], President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic at the level of the heads of state and government, Trend reports.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia made a number of provocative statements like “Karabakh is Armenia”, which put an end to negotiations. The Minister of Defense called for “new war for new territories”,” the head of state said.

“In July 2020 Armenia perpetrated military provocation along the state border to create a new source of tension in the region, to occupy new territories and damage Azerbaijan’s strategic energy infrastructure projects,” President Aliyev said.

“Later, in August Armenian sabotage group attempted to penetrate through the line of contact,” Azerbaijani president said.

“In my statement during the General Debate of the General Assembly on 24th of September I warned that Armenia is preparing for the new war,” the head of state said.