President of Turkmenistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your wise leadership, brotherly Azerbaijan has made great strides in strengthening its statehood, increasing its international reputation, and improving the welfare of its people.

Highly appreciating the current state of multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, I would like to especially note your personal attention and great contribution to the development of our relations of traditional brotherhood and good neighborliness.

We are determined to further expand the time-tested political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations between our countries. We are strongly convinced that through our joint efforts Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental relations and multifaceted partnership will continue strengthening to the benefit of our nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to sincerely wish you good health, family happiness, and the brotherly people of your country peace, progress, and prosperity," the letter said.

