UK and Azerbaijan agree to deepen cooperation on climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The UK and Azerbaijan have agreed to deepen cooperation on climate change, UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton Tweeted during her official visit to Azerbaijani Baku, Trend reports.

"The UK stands ready to support Azerbaijan in achieving ambitious zero carbon emission goals ahead of 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)," she wrote.

Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Baku for a two-day official visit on Feb. 8, 2020, to attend the annual UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Dialogue Summit.

The visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan around areas of cooperation in green energy and tackling climate change, as well as advancing the rights of women and countering gender-based violence.