Azerbaijani FM, European commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement discuss situation in region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on February 24, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.
The sides discussed the current situation in the region, as well as potential support mechanisms of the European Union to the people affected by the conflict.
During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
