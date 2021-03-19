Azerbaijan shares video of destruction of Armenia's targets during Second Karabakh War
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 19
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated footage showing the destruction of military equipment and manpower of the Armenian Armed Forces by the targeted fire of missile-artillery and anti-tank units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
