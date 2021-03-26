Russian FM may meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26
Trend:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 2 on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing on March 26, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Among other possible meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Russian foreign minister is planned to talk to the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," spokesperson said.
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry