Russian FM may meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 2 on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing on March 26, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Among other possible meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Russian foreign minister is planned to talk to the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," spokesperson said.