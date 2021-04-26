Turkish commission completes investigating Armenia's crimes in Second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The commission of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey on investigating the war crimes committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War has completed its work, the Parliament’s Chairman Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports on Apr.26.

According to Sentop, the commission has been working for five months.

"Every war crime committed by Armenia in Karabakh has been documented and investigated," he noted.

The commission's report will be presented to the world community, added the chairman.

As a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Azerbaijan had liberated its territories from Armenian occupation.