Turkish commission completes investigating Armenia's crimes in Second Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
The commission of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey on investigating the war crimes committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War has completed its work, the Parliament’s Chairman Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports on Apr.26.
According to Sentop, the commission has been working for five months.
"Every war crime committed by Armenia in Karabakh has been documented and investigated," he noted.
The commission's report will be presented to the world community, added the chairman.
As a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Azerbaijan had liberated its territories from Armenian occupation.
Latest
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum responds to statement of US president on so-called "Armenian genocide"
I invite companies from friendly countries to join large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories, size of which is 4 times larger than Luxembourg - Azerbaijani president
“Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub - Azerbaijani president
There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev
Recognition of fictional "Armenian genocide" by US president - big political mistake - Azerbaijani MP
All Azerbaijani cities, villages have been razed to ground by Armenia during occupation - President Aliyev
Close to 1,4M vaccine doses have been used, it constitutes 14% of our total population - President Aliyev
Armenia must stay out of diaspora's influence to ensure peace in region - Turkey's Presidential Administration