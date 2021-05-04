Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Mexico on metro accident victims

Politics 4 May 2021 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Mexico on metro accident victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences in connection with the collapse of the metro overpass in Mexico City (Mexico) on Twitter, Trend reports on May 4.

"We are very saddened by the news on the collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City. We express our condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, as well as to the Government and the People of Mexico, and wish a speedy recovery to all injured," the ministry said.

As a result of the metro overpass collapse in the city, 23 people were killed, and about 70 people were injured.

