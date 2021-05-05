Georgian, Azerbaijani people are interlinked, interdependent on each other - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Georgian and Azerbaijani people are so interlinked, interdependent on each other, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said during his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Thank you Mr. president for receiving me. It’s a great pleasure and honor to see you again in Baku. As you mentioned, because of my coronavirus [infection] we had to postpone our visit. But I am glad that we are here today in Baku. You mentioned that we have excellent relationship and our relationship counts centuries. And I want to repeat the words of your father who once said in Tbilisi that the destiny designated and actually we are lucky that we are neighbors," said the PM.

"Georgian and Azerbaijani people are neighbors. So, this is our destiny and we are so interlinked and interdependent to each other. As you mentioned, we have executed some of the most important historic projects together. Therefore, we are absolutely determined and motivated to continue to implement even more projects together that will strengthen our relationship and brotherhood," he said.

"So, once again, I want to thank you for receiving my delegation here in Baku and I would like to take this opportunity and invite you to visit us in Tbilisi at your convenience. Thank you very much,” Garibashvili said.