Wide opportunities opening for TRACECA to implement major projects (PHOTO)

Wide opportunities are opening for TRACECA to implement major projects, Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) of TRACECA Asset Assavbayev said.

Assavbayev made the remark at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Head Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed Assavbayev about the new realities in the region after the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, including opportunities in the transport sector.

He emphasized the importance of implementing the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, which provide for the opening of transport and communication lines.

Assavbayev said that wide opportunities have appeared for TRACECA to implement major projects through the expansion of transport lines.

The secretary-general also informed Bayramov about the development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor, the activities of the Permanent Secretariat, the results of activities of 2020, and new initiatives, as well as expanding the geography of activities, cooperation with the EU, and other issues.

The parties agreed to take appropriate measures to support the activities of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor TRACECA at the regional and international levels.