Azerbaijani defense minister congratulates Turkish MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a congratulatory letter to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General of the Army Yashar Guler on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces and Victory Day celebrated in Turkey, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"I sincerely congratulate you, your families and personnel in your subordination on the Day of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Victory Day. I wish you good health, longevity, family happiness, success in difficult and honorable work,” Hasanov wrote in the letter.

“I’m convinced that the fraternal and friendly Turkish Armed Forces will overcome all difficulties with dignity, and the cooperation existing between the defense ministries of the two countries will continue to expand and strengthen," added the Azerbaijani minister.