Turkish President receives Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The meeting were also attended by the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar and Chief of Turkish Armed Forces General Staff, Yashar Guler.
