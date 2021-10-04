Azerbaijani MFA tweets about anniversary of Armenia's shelling of Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has shared a publication on Twitter regarding the anniversary of the shelling of Ganja city by Armenia during the second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

“Today, on Oct. 4, a year has passed since the shelling of the city of Ganja by Armenia, which was outside the conflict zone,” the ministry tweeted.

“With sadness and pain in our hearts, we honor the memory of the victims,” the Foreign Ministry said.