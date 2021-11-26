Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM in Sochi: What to expect?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26



On November 26, Sochi will host a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, at which a number of issues are expected to be discussed, including the opening of communications, delimitation and demarcation of borders, Trend reports.

The very fact that the meeting is to be held suggests that Yerevan has finally come to terms with the new reality. In this regard, expectations are very high. The Sochi meeting is a continuation of the act of surrender signed last year, forcing Armenia to act in accordance with the conditions put forward by Azerbaijan, accepting the realities that have emerged as a result of the victory of the Azerbaijani army.

Famous Russian political scientist, TV presenter, and public figure Maksim Shevchenko thinks that the meeting will bring concrete results.

"I believe that only a meeting in Sochi can give concrete results. The process seems to me very promising," he noted.

Regarding the topics that are expected to be discussed during this meeting, Shevchenko stressed that border delimitation is the most important topic.

"Some time ago, when there were tragic events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, then people died, I wrote in my telegram channel that if Armenia continues to behave this way, it will cry over Zangazur the same way it cries over Karabakh. There was a rough reaction. But it's true. War will not bring anything good for Armenians," said Maksim Shevchenko.

In turn, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas, thinks that participation in the trilateral meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia is a huge step forward.

According to Tase, in the last decade, Armenia has demonstrated an example of poor governance of the country, and participation in the trilateral meeting in Sochi is a chance for the country to interrupt a series of unsuccessful decisions.

"Armenia must respect the International Order, come to terms and explore further the cooperation measures in the fields of Trade and Commerce with the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said.

According to Tase, the upcoming meeting has another very important political moment, namely the discussion of the status of the statements signed on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, which is of particular importance for the further development of the region.

"Armenia must reject offensive rhetoric and embrace measures that restore the development of regional trade, economic and transportation projects that will definitely help Yerevan overcome the current economic recession inside Armenia," Tase said.

According to political analyst and Deputy Director of the Russian Institute of Socio-Political Research Darya Grevtsova, Pashinyan is afraid of the upcoming meeting in Sochi, since very acute and painful issues for Armenians will be touched upon.

"Armenia tried by all means to avoid this meeting. One of the topics discussed at the upcoming meeting will be the issue of border demarcation and delimitation. Most likely, a working group will be created, which will begin to deal with this issue more actively, so that Armenia can no longer push it aside. Another issue that may be raised in Sochi is the Zangazur corridor," she said.

Grevtsova also believes that during the meeting, all parties will support their commitment to the implementation of the agreements signed on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

"We know that the situation on the border can be turbulent due to provocations, thus, strict adherence to the agreements will be emphasized at this meeting," Grevtsova said.

There are many expectations from the meeting in Sochi. All hopes of Armenia, which it pinned on changing the realities that developed after the Second Karabakh War, collapsed, so official Yerevan is forced to negotiate on the unchanged conditions of Azerbaijan and fulfill its obligations. At the Sochi meeting, Armenia has no choice but to accept the prevailing realities, so expectations from the meeting are great. The intensity of the meetings is important from the point of view of the signing of a peace treaty.