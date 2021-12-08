MFA issues statement on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in OIC (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports on Dec. 8 with reference to the ministry.

According to the statement, 30 years ago the country became member of the OIC.

"The development of relations with the OIC and the expansion of valuable cooperation with the organization are among the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, and over the past 30 years our country has constantly taken steps in this direction. Azerbaijan, elected as a full member of the OIC at the summit of the Conference of Islamic Cooperation on December 8, 1991, became the first country among the post-Soviet republics to join the ranks of the organization,” the statement said.

“During these years, Azerbaijan, being an active member of the OIC and ISESCO, initiated the creation of new organizations serving to strengthen Islamic solidarity - the OIC Youth Forum and the Association of Journalists. In 2006, Azerbaijan hosted the 33rd Conference of OIC Foreign Ministers, and the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank in 2010. The President of Azerbaijan declared 2017 the Year of Islamic Solidarity, and at the same time the IV Games of Islamic Solidarity were held in our country,” the statement noted.

The document stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support of the OIC, rendered on the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, which has already remained in the past.

"As a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], Azerbaijan put an end to the Armenian occupation, which lasted for about 30 years, and restored its territorial integrity, fulfilling the well-known UN Security Council resolutions and numerous resolutions adopted by the OIC. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation supported with its statements the just position of Azerbaijan during the 44-day war,” the statement further said.

“The trip of the OIC Contact Group to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was extremely important in terms of familiarization with the situation in the region, the consequences of Armenia's illegal activities on these lands, in particular, with acts of vandalism committed against the Islamic heritage.”

The ministry’s statement also emphasized that the invaluable support provided by the OIC to Azerbaijan on the basis of the principles of international law contributes to ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

"Azerbaijan, in accordance with the priorities of foreign policy based on national interests, will continue to make efforts for the development of multilateral cooperation with the OIC at a high level and, through joint activities, contribute to strengthening solidarity between the member countries of the organization and to ensuring peace at the international level," concluded the statement.