Meeting between Azerbaijani President, Armenian PM to be held in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Belgium’s capital Brussels on December 13 on a working visit for participation in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union, Trend reports.

On December 14, during the visit a meeting between the Azerbaijani President and the President of the European Council Charles Michel will be held.

Then with participation of Michel, meeting between the Azerbaijani president and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned to be held.

Within the framework of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev will meet with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the structure, at the NATO headquarters today.

President Aliyev will take part in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council, which is the supreme body of NATO. The meeting will be held in the "NATO + Azerbaijan" format.