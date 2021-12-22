Tehran and Baku negotiate on co-op in demining liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Tehran and Baku are negotiating on demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

Minister said that this issue was also discussed at today's meeting.

"The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action will exchange views with the relevant Iranian agencies on mine clearance," he said.