BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

The US welcomes returning five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan to Armenia, wrote the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of US State Department on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We welcome Azerbaijan's December 29 return of five Armenian service members who were detained on November 16, 2021.

We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations," noted in the publication.