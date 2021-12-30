US welcomes returning five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan to Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
The US welcomes returning five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan to Armenia, wrote the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of US State Department on its Twitter page, Trend reports.
"We welcome Azerbaijan's December 29 return of five Armenian service members who were detained on November 16, 2021.
We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations," noted in the publication.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA
Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools – MoD
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters
President Ilham Aliyev views apartments for martyr families and servicemen commissioned at MIDA' s Hovsan and Yasamal residential complexes (PHOTO/VIDEO)