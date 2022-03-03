Group of Azerbaijanis evacuated from Ukraine leaves Istanbul, heading for Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Some 61 Azerbaijani citizens, evacuated from Ukraine, have left Istanbul this morning and are heading to Baku by bus, Adviser to the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey Elchin Allahverdiyev told Trend .

“Around 50 more people are expected to be evacuated to Istanbul,” Allahverdiyev added. “Those evacuated to Istanbul are waiting for their relatives there as they are still on the way. After they arrive in Istanbul, all these citizens are also planned to be transported by bus. Our citizens continue to arrive in Turkey from Romania and Moldova. Everything will be done for their evacuation. The Turkish Foreign Ministry greatly supports us.”

