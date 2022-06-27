Karabakh is liberated and we have begun process of normalizing relations with Armenia - Ibrahim Kalin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Karabakh has been liberated and we have begun the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, the press secretary of the President of Türkiye Ibrahim Kalin said on the air of the Habertürk TV channel, Trend reports.

"We closed the borders with Armenia in 1992 due to the occupation of Karabakh. Now the conditions have changed. Karabakh is liberated, we have started the process of normalization with Armenia. As a result of the unification of the forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the problem has been eliminated. At the moment, the process of normalizing relations with Armenia is underway," he said.