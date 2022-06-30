Egypt wants to become active member of NAM parliamentary network – Egyptian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Egypt wants to become an active member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, Head of Egyptian Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq said during his speech at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement parliamentary network in Baku, on June 30, Trend reports.

He noted that cooperation between countries in various spheres should be strengthened.

"Egypt has always supported decisions towards peace and stability. It is necessary now more than ever to develop international cooperation to meet the challenges facing the world," the Head of the Egyptian Senate said.