BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The BE-200CS amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, sent to Türkiye on the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to assist the fraternal country in extinguishing the wildfires, has returned to the country, the ministry told Trend.

The amphibious aircraft, having carried out the wildfire suppression jointly with Turkish Fire Fighting Units, landed at 14:25 (GMT+4) on June 30 at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.