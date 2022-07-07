Azerbaijani FM talks delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Chairmen of Commissions on Azerbaijan-Armenia delimitation should coordinate the holding of another meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

Bayramov emphasized that the delimitation of borders is a complex and lengthy process.

"I'd like to point something out. Armenia demanded the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from border areas before the formation of a joint border commission for the delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Azerbaijan stood its ground on this and the troops remained in their places," Bayramov said.

The venue of the next meeting of joint border commission on the delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border will be determined after reaching an agreement on, the minister said.