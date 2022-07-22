Azerbaijan’s Shusha holds First International Media Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The First International Media Forum on the topic ‘Global trends and new challenges in mass media the sphere’ started its work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, on July 22, Trend reports.

Media Forum is organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

According to a Trend reporter, the event consists of four-panel discussions on topics such as transformation to a new type of media research, media ethics, ‘Sign of Shusha city in Azerbaijani press,’ also prospects for the development of international relations.