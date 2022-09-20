More mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan's Lachin defused (UPDATE)

Title Changed

Details added, first version posted 10:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The engineering and mine-clearing units of the Azerbaijani army continue the process of clearing the territories and supply routes mined by subversive groups during a large-scale provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of mine-clearance work carried out on the territory of the Lachin district on September 19, another 100 anti-personnel mines of the E-001 M type, produced in Armenia in 2021, were discovered in the valley in the northeastern part of the Boyuk Ishigly mountain.

The mines discovered by engineering and mine-clearing units of the Azerbaijani army were removed from the territory in compliance with security measures.

Measures for engineering work are continuing in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.