We attach particular significance to Azerbaijan-China relations that enjoy historical traditions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. We attach particular significance to Azerbaijan-China relations that enjoy historical traditions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

"In the past 73 years, the People’s Republic of China has made extraordinary accomplishments in every sphere, be it economic, social, science and technology, as well as the international arena, and entered a new phase of its development qualitatively. Today, we witness your country, the one with a strong economy and distinctively active engagement and position within the international community, achieving tremendous success under your leadership. As a friend, Azerbaijan is delighted to see China’s achievements.

We attach particular significance to Azerbaijan-China relations that enjoy historical traditions. I note with pleasure that in the 30 years of established diplomatic relations, the friendly ties and our cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres have developed dynamically and reached the level of strategic partnership.

We highly value China’s support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan has also unequivocally supported your country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the head of state said. .