Agreement signed between Azerbaijani government and UNESCO (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. An agreement has been signed between the government of Azerbaijan and UNESCO, Trend reports on Friday.

On October 7-28, a regular session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

During the session on October 28, Minister Farid Gayibov made a report in connection with the VII World Conference of Ministers and Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sports (MINEPS) in Baku. Then, an agreement was signed between the government of Azerbaijan and UNESCO on holding the VII MINEPS conference in Baku on March 14-17, 2023. From the Azerbaijani side, the agreement was signed by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, from UNESCO - Deputy Director General for Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos.