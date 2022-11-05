Chronicles of Victory: November 5, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 40th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency.

- The fighting continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara and Khojavand.

- Armenia violated ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan

- Armenian armed forces shelled Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghjabadi.

- A person injured as a result of Armenian aggression died in Barda.

- The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of the Armenian aggression reached 92.

- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar and Aghdam districts.

- A video of new military equipment abandoned by Armenian armed forces on the battlefield was released.

- Video of the liberated villages of Fuzuli and Khojavand districts was released.

- Video of the destruction of the Armenian military infrastructure in Tonashen village was released.

- Armenian military column was ambushed and destroyed near Aghdara.

- The battery of the 41st artillery regiment of Armenian armed forces was destroyed.