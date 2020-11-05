Armenia violated ceasefire on state border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

Trend:

The units of Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army located at the state border of two countries using mortars and small arms, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Starting from the evening hours on November 4 to 04:50 (GMT+4) on November 5, the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were fired intermittently by the Armenian Armed Forces from the direction of Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.