Community of Western Azerbaijan intends to start contacts with Armenian government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia's territory) will initiate contacts with the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the government of the Republic of Armenia, permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries in the region, and other relevant states and organizations in order to formulate the international legal framework of return, Trend reports citing the ‘Concept of Return’ to Western Azerbaijan.

According to the concept, the first task is to bring the issue of the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from the territory of nowadays Armenia to the agenda of the international community as an unprecedented injustice, to achieve acknowledgment of it as a threat to international peace and security, to reach legally-binding decisions and agreements with relevant verification and guarantee mechanism that ensure the right of Azerbaijanis to return, enabling the establishment of lasting peace and justice.

The ‘Concept of Return’ has been adopted at the final meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Community of Western Azerbaijan.