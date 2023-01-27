New Azerbaijan Party condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. New Azerbaijan Party has issued a statement in connection with the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran committed on January 27, caused serious concern and indignation among party members and the entire Azerbaijani public.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan, recognized in the world as a model of tolerance, a multicultural country, a supporter of peace and stability, attaching great importance to peaceful coexistence, civilized development and the preservation of universal values, rejects and strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terror," the statement said.

"The New Azerbaijan Party strongly condemns this terrorist attack, expresses its deep condolences to the family of the deceased Orkhan Asgarov, and wishes recovery to the wounded," the party added.

The New Azerbaijan Party demands Iran comprehensively investigate the incident and give it a legal assessment, punish the terrorist who committed the bloody provocation and the forces behind him, apologize to the Azerbaijani people and put an end to the prolonged hysteria and propaganda against Azerbaijan as well as provide reliable information about the incident.