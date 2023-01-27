Egypt MFA expresses condolences after terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Egypt MFA expressed sincere condolences after today’s armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Ahmed Abu Zeid, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

“We affirm Egypt's full solidarity with Azerbaijan in this painful incident,” the publication says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.