Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavushoglu called Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Mevlut Cavusoglu strongly condemned the treacherous terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is not alone, Türkiye has always was there to fraternal Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for the words of brotherhood and solidarity, and noted that the Azerbaijani side will make every effort to ensure that all those guilty of a monstrous crime are brought to justice as soon as possible.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.