Russia doesn't prevent US from conducting diplomatic efforts for Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization - Matthew Miller

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Russia doesn't prevent US from conducting diplomatic efforts for normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on January 4, Trend reports.

"Russia does not in any way prevent us from conducting the important diplomatic efforts we think are necessary for Armenia and Azerbaijan and we will continue to pursue them," he said.

Talking about the possible meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the US, he noted that Washington will have an announcement to make when there is a meeting scheduled.

Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed upon yet.