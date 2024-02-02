Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and Czech top-ranking official view bilateral ties (PHOTO)

2 February 2024
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and Czech top-ranking official view bilateral ties (PHOTO)

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met today with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits, ongoing political dialogue between the two countries, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the existence of prospects for bilateral economic relations, particularly in the fields of energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, education, mutual investments, and other areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed about Azerbaijan's environmental policies, the transition to renewable energy sources, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and our country's international commitments in this field.

At the same time, it was underlined that the Middle Corridor is one of the most important international transport routes to Europe via the South Caucasus and Central Asia, highlighting Azerbaijan's transport capabilities and potential for expansion.

