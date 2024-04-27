Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani civilians on daily basis face landmines implanted by Armenia - official (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 April 2024 21:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani civilians on daily basis face landmines implanted by Armenia - official (PHOTO)

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Almost on a daily basis, Azerbaijani civilians face landmines implanted in millions by Armenia, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Almost on a daily basis, Azerbaijani civilians face deadly 'remnants of war' - landmines implanted in millions by Armenia. Today, yet another blast occurred and seriously injured the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action landmine mine clearance operative," he said.

On April 27, during the performance of his official duties, Elchin Guliyev, an ANAMA employee, sustained injuries from the detonation of an anti-personnel mine. He underwent a traumatic amputation of his right leg.

