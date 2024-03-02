Issue of Armenians living in Karabakh - internal issue of Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. During discussions with Armenia, one of the topics raised by the opposing side was the issue of the rights of Armenians living in Karabakh. Armenia expected a special approach in this matter. Azerbaijan's approach and proposal in this regard was that the peace treaty regulates interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The issue of Armenians living on the territory of Azerbaijan is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said to Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijan’s demand was that illegal armed groups in Karabakh leave the territory of Azerbaijan. According to him, as is known, as a result of the 24-hour anti-terrorism measures carried out on September 19-20, the presence of illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan and the existence of the separatist regime that had been in force for many years were stopped. "In this regard, this topic is not on the negotiating table. This issue is not raised by Armenia either. In this sense, the absence of illegal associations and the regime, which was one of the serious factors, significantly reduced the number of open questions," the minister says.