Russian MFA comments on contract for military equipment supply from France........(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Paris is instigating yet another round of armed conflict in the South Caucasus by taking a new approach, Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the contract for the supply of military equipment from France to Armenia, Trend reports.

"Here is another step. We have talked about this, and here you see confirmation once again. The policymakers of France are guided not by the interests of Armenia or any specific nation.

In order to accomplish its conjunctural goals, Paris aims to take advantage of preexisting disputes and conflicts inside and between nations. The conjunctural goals imply not only the personal interests of the Élysée Palace but also France as a proponent of NATO ideology. I think this is how one should approach this," she explained.

To note, on June 18, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu and his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan signed an agreement on the sale of the Caesar artillery system to Armenia. The issue is about the supply of 109 Caesar self-propelled artillery units of the new generation.

Caesar artillery systems are produced by the French defense industrial company Nexter.

