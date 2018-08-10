Winners of first day of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

The gymnasts aged 8, 9, 10 performed on the first day of the competition.

Among 10-year-old gymnasts, Narmina Bayramova, representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked first, Leyli Ismayilova from the Baku Gymnastics School ranked second and Tahira Taghiyeva, another representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked third.

Among 9-year-old gymnasts, representatives of the Ojag Sport Club, namely, Govkhar Ibrahimova won a gold medal, Sofiya Mammadova – a silver medal, while Maryam Aliyeva – a bronze medal.

The representatives of the Ojag Sport Club became the strongest among eight-year-old gymnasts. Ilaha Bakhadirova ranked first, Shams Muvaffagi ranked second, while Nazrin Salmanli ranked third.

Individual gymnasts are competing in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams are competing in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

