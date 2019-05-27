We believed in victory - head coach of Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

I want to thank the audience that came today to the competition and supported our team, Marian Kolev, head coach of the Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team, told Trend on May 26.

The Azerbaijani team won the gold medal at the 11th European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics in the aero-dance program among adult gymnasts.

"The support of the audience is very important to us. Of course, all the athletes worked very hard, trained hard, and prepared for competitions. We believed in victory. I am very glad that we have become champions, "said the head coach of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team.

Mariyan Kolev stressed that in the aero-dance program, performing exercises simultaneously is a difficult task. "We were helped by the music that we chose, and the guys spoke from the heart," he added.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held in Baku for the first time from May 24-26.

The athletes from 22 countries were performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan was represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova.

