We believed in victory - head coach of Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team

27 May 2019 09:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

I want to thank the audience that came today to the competition and supported our team, Marian Kolev, head coach of the Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team, told Trend on May 26.

The Azerbaijani team won the gold medal at the 11th European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics in the aero-dance program among adult gymnasts.

"The support of the audience is very important to us. Of course, all the athletes worked very hard, trained hard, and prepared for competitions. We believed in victory. I am very glad that we have become champions, "said the head coach of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team.

Mariyan Kolev stressed that in the aero-dance program, performing exercises simultaneously is a difficult task. "We were helped by the music that we chose, and the guys spoke from the heart," he added.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held in Baku for the first time from May 24-26.

The athletes from 22 countries were performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan was represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Winners among senior trios, senior groups and seniors in aerobic dance awarded within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 26 May 20:56
Trio from Hungary grabs gold medal of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 26 May 18:49
Azerbaijani team wins gold medal in “Aerobic Dance” within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 26 May 18:26
Winners among individual men and women, mixed pairs of seniors awarded within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 26 May 18:26
Hungarian gymnasts win gold medal in mixed pairs program at European Championships in Baku
Society 26 May 17:13
Best moments of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship finals in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 26 May 16:52
Latest
Investors maintain interest in bonds at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 09:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 27
Finance 09:39
Foreign exhibition participants' passport not to be stamped in Iran
Iran 09:39
Iran's Esfarayen steel production increased by 60,000 tons
Economy 09:27
Oil under pressure as U.S.-China trade war weighs
Oil&Gas 08:48
Japan PM Abe says determined to show world strong alliance with U.S.
Other News 07:47
Gold production increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:09
UAE supports Sudan's security, peaceful power transition to new govt
World 06:36
Trump meets Japanese emperor on state visit
US 05:42