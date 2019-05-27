Baku Olympic Stadium to host 63,000 fans for UEFA Europa League final

27 May 2019 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The preparation for the UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea continues at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Firuz Abdulla, head of Media and Public Relations Department of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), told Trend.

According to him, the stadium has a capacity of 68,000 spectators; however, since studios and special places have been created here, the stadium will be able to receive 63,000 people on game day.

The final match will be attended by over 30,000 foreign fans who arrive in Baku on special charter flights. Some 450 buses will be available for the convenient and safe transportation of fans.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place May 29 at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

