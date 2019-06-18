Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)

18 June 2019 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

A ceremony has been held in Neftchala to release sturgeon fry grown at Khilli sturgeon fish hatchery into the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and United Nations Envıronment Program (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador, legendary hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov attended the event.

After touring the Khilli sturgeon fish hatchery, a ceremony to release the sturgeons into water was held.

The Khilli sturgeon fish hatchery in Neftchala district was launched in 2003 and is the largest hatchery in the Caspian region.

