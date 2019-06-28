Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik grabs gold at 2nd European Games in Minsk

28 June 2019 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani female wrestler Mariya Stadnik has won a gold medal at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

The athlete who competed in the weight class of 50 kg faced Ukraine’s Oksana Livac in the finals.

Stadnik defeated her with a score of 7:1.

Mariya Stadnik joined the competitions in the quarterfinals and reached the semifinals by defeating her Polish opponent in only 52 seconds during the first round. Stadnik then reached the finals by defeating her Turkish rival.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MFA: Party interested in Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement shouldn’t avoid talks
Politics 19:41
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
Azerbaijan demonstrates DOST concept in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 18:06
Revenues of Baku Metro from passenger transportation up by over 20%
Society 17:59
EU and Eastern partners discuss environment protection
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani President allocates funding for renovation of road in Baku
Politics 17:02
Latest
Azerbaijan earns over $16M providing satellite services in 5 months
ICT 20:38
Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by 12% in May
Business 19:43
MFA: Party interested in Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement shouldn’t avoid talks
Politics 19:41
Conference of America-Georgia Business Council held in Tbilisi
Georgia 19:29
NATO defense ministers approve new space policy, mull mission in Afghanistan
Other News 19:18
Turkmenistan extends electricity deal with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 19:17
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to sign 10-year contract for supply of electricity
Oil&Gas 19:15
Turkmenistan inks deal with Austrian company on major highway project
Turkmenistan 18:54
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19