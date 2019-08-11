Azerbaijani military doctors took part in another stage of the "Military Medical Relay Race" contest

11 August 2019 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Military doctors demonstrated their abilities in competitions to evacuate wounded and injured servicemen from the battlefield at the “Military Medical Relay Race” contest that is held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

In the course of competitions held in the field conditions, military doctors, according to the standards, fulfilled the tasks of providing first aid to a wounded and injured serviceman, transporting injured person avoiding the imaginary enemy’s firing to the place of qualified medical assistance, as well as other tasks.

Along with Azerbaijani military doctors, teams from 11 countries also participate in the competition.

