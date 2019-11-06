Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan

6 November 2019 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Healthcare has prepared proposals to simplify the registration of imported medicines and customs procedures, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Healthcare Elsevar Aghayev told reporters, Trend reports.

“The amendments related to the simplification of registration of imported medicines and customs procedures are planned to be made to the legislation,” the deputy minister said.

"The Ministry of Healthcare has prepared and submitted corresponding proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers,” Aghayev said. “The State Customs Committee is also actively involved in addressing these issues. I think this issue will be resolved soon."

Speaking earlier on the subject, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov stressed the importance of simplifying, first of all, the registration and customs clearance of the medicines imported into the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Lithuanian ambassador: Solution to Karabakh conflict important for development and security of South Caucasus
Politics 13:34
Elektrogas company discloses number of heating systems sold in Azerbaijan
Business 13:20
Coca-Cola inks big contract in Azerbaijan
Business 13:20
Latest
Construction of road bridge nearing completion in Turkey
Turkey 15:19
Largest share of GWP in Uzbekistan belongs to voluntary non-life insurance products
Finance 15:15
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Germany is just another country, ECB's 'owl' Lagarde tells paper
Europe 15:07
Turkmen president to hold talks in Italy
Turkmenistan 15:02
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Iran takes new step away from nuke deal
Nuclear Program 14:55
Flight tickets sales from abroad to Uzbekistan increase
Business 14:51