Azerbaijani gymnasts takes part in GymGala show

The traditional GymGala show took place in Antwerp, Belgium on Dec. 14-15, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

As in previous years, the show was attended by world and European medalists, as well as Olympic stars in various types of gymnastics.

The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team participated in the show with group exercises.

A group team consisting of Narin Gurbanova, Veronika Hudis, Daria Sorokina, Maryam Safarova and Yelyzaveta Luzan performed with their original program in front of 4,000 spectators in Antwerp's Lotto Arena.

