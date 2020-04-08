Operational Headquarters: No need for declaring state of emergency in Azerbaijan yet

Society 8 April 2020 20:48 (UTC+04:00)
Operational Headquarters: No need for declaring state of emergency in Azerbaijan yet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

There is no need to declare the state of emergency in Azerbaijan yet, Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8.

The spokesman added that this issue is to be regulated by the Azerbaijani law about emergency state.

"The head of state will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens,” Mammadov said. “If necessary, any decision is possible."

