Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus infected doctors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Six doctors have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“The information about 10 doctors infected with coronavirus in the Jalilabad hospital is false,” the chairman said.

“In this hospital, one doctor and one health worker were infected with coronavirus,” Bayramli added.

The chairman added that the fact of infection of an employee of the hardware department of another hospital was revealed and he was placed in a special hospital for medical treatment.