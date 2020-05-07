Azerbaijan confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports on May 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up to now, 2,204 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,551 of them have recovered, and 28 people have died. Presently, 625 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 25 patients out of 625 is assessed as severe, 33 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 175,910 tests have been carried out in the country so far.